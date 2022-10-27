Kitchen Pickin’: Win some, lose some

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - This week on East Texas Kitchen Pickin’, Jeff shows off some real home runs in the garage sale picks and some other swings and misses (but maybe not).

Glasbake green daisy

Glasbake green daisy (KLTV)

Jeff: As soon as I saw this, I thought it was Fire King. I picked it up and looked under it and saw the Glasbake logo. I’d never heard of that before but I also saw it was “made in the USA.” When I was told I could have it for a dollar, I thought “sure.” I texted Mrs. Awtrey as I was leaving and sent her a photo of it. She noticed a crack on the dish that I hadn’t even noticed in person! But this is still a cool dish. Glasbake was started as a competitor to Pyrex. They have a signature gravelly feel on the bottom.

Steph: I know I have maybe one piece that is marked Glasbake that I saw as I was cleaning the other day. I’ll have to take a picture to show y’all when I’m at home. I know it’s not this cute pattern, though, as I’d remember that green. It’s unique for a pattern of this nature. I like the look of it.

Corelle urban black

Corelle urban black (KLTV)

Jeff: Like I said before, I always check out Corelle and we got this at a multi-family sale for quite a steal. This is called urban black, which I had never seen before. It’s really a lot of fun to see new designs.

Steph: I like this pattern a lot. It’s definitely set apart in the sea of cute flowers and more feminine patterns you usually find on Corelle dishware.

Rose Collection gold electroplate

Rose Collection gold electroplate (KLTV)

Jeff: I usually stay away from something like this, just because it’s not very common and it’s not something I want to fool with. But my daughter found this set and we decided to give it a try. This is 24 karat gold electroplate, which means it’s gold-plated but not pure gold. It’s never been opened so that makes it more attractive.

Steph: This definitely looks as if someone bought it for an event, like a wedding or an anniversary party, and then didn’t use it. It’s a lovely and kind of fancy set, isn’t it?

Waring Pro waffle maker

Waring Pro waffle maker (KLTV)

Jeff: Now we’re having some fun! This is a restaurant-style waffle maker, the kind like they have at the continental breakfasts at La Quinta. It’s got knobs and switches and lights! The only thing that could make it look better is if it made the Texas-shaped waffles.

Steph: I say you bring a bunch of waffle batter, I’ll bring some syrup, and we’ll cook waffles for all our co-workers to try this thing out. It looks like it’d make great waffles! Nice find.

Fire King jadeite saucer

Fire King jadeite saucer (KLTV)

Jeff: Steph said this color is her favorite so I decided to get it. Then I realized it’s not the swirl she collects. So I had a fun story to tell on our segment today. But then when I showed her, she lit right up and said she likes all jadeite Fire King. So, now it’s hers!

Steph: I really do love all the Fire King jadeite pieces; they’re so delicate and the color is so nice. In the picture I took of this, it looks more blue than it really is, but y’all know how pretty that light green really is. I love the swirl mixing bowls, especially, but I allow myself a few other pieces of jadeite, as well. I’ll share a picture of my small collection sometime on Facebook. Jeff was so kind to share this one with me to add to it!

Also this is a picture of McKee’s jadeite which I think I was rambling about at one point.

Examples of McKee jadeite (Google)

Banana bread

Banana bread (KLTV)

Jeff: Nothing says kitchen more than actually food! Shout-out to Victory Baptist in Tyler for a great rummage sale. They were also selling some baked goods and we had some leftover banana bread. I decided to treat my co-hosts.

Steph: Thank you Jeff and Victory Baptist bakers. This was a nice treat this afternoon for Jeremy and myself.

Also, if y’all want to make some banana bread, I have some on my personal website (which I have not updated in a long time, so don’t judge me when you land there) but it has received about half a million clicks on this recipe. It’s a great banana bread! Click here to visit.

We’ll see y’all next Wednesday at 3 p.m. for the next episode of Kitchen Pickin’!

