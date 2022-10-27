Experts focus on sustainability for Halloween

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Halloween is a time for tricks and treats, but it’s also a day that waste ends up in landfills.

With Halloween just around the corner, costumes are flying off the racks. Where do many of them end up the day after?

“80% of Halloween costumes end up in the landfill,” said Executive Director of Angelina Beautiful Clean Emily Thornton. They encourage residents to approach the sustainable lifestyle during the spooky holiday.

“Be a conscious consumer and really, really think about what you’re purchasing and how you can actually recycle the materials that you’re purchasing,” said Thornton.

President and CEO of Goodwill Central East Texas Kevin Bradford said Halloween donations start rolling in the days after, making it their most busy season.

“Throughout the year, we estimate we get about 90 to 100,000 pounds of Halloween stuff, and we keep 75% to 85% of that out of the landfills,” said Bradford.

A 2019 study by environmental group Waste Managed found that about 83% of Halloween costume materials are oil-based plastics and polyester that take over 20 years to decompose.

“These textiles and plastics really stay in the landfills for years, and we’re able to keep them out of landfills and get reuse out of them. It’s really an approach to go against fast-fashion,” said Bradford.

According to the National Retail Federation, Americans spend $3.6 billion on Halloween costumes.

Thornton said choosing to recycle also keeps more money in your pocket. “If you’re choosing to go to the thrift store to go get your Halloween costume this year, you’re saving money. If you’re choosing to do with what you already have in your closet, you’re saving yourself money and you’re saving and protecting our natural environment.”

Angelina Beautiful Clean reminds residents to bring material from their Halloween activities to their recycle drop offs.

