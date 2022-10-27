Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

Evidence of life on Mars could be under the surface, study suggests

Researchers say bacteria might be able to survive on Mars.
Researchers say bacteria might be able to survive on Mars.(Northwestern University, NASA)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 12:51 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Ancient bacteria could be hidden on the surface of Mars.

Scientists, so far, have not found any proof of life on the planet, but researchers created Mars-like conditions in a lab to determine if bacteria and fungi would survive.

It turns out bacteria can survive for a least 280 million years if it was protected by the solar particles and ionizing radiation around the surface.

Researchers said Mars could have been livable billions of years ago, but it has since become like a frozen desert with temperatures 80 degrees below zero.

More on this study can be seen in Tuesday’s Astrobiology Journal.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kelsey Frazier (Source: Smith County Sheriff's Office)
Tyler woman who abandoned baby dies while serving prison sentence
Shelby Dedmon, left, and Leslie Venegas were arrested on Oct. 14, 2022.
Tyler women arrested for alleged money laundering, drug possession
Michael Dewayne Crosby, 17, of Longview
Longview student arrested for Snapchat shooting threat
One person has died after a plane crashed on the shore of Lake Palestine.
DPS releases name of pilot killed in Henderson County plane crash
Verna Winn, 73, went to the restroom after having a late lunch with her husband and friends at...
Restaurant keeps serving after woman dies in bathroom

Latest News

WEBXTRA: Students make impressive creations for Longview Harvest Festival
WEBXTRA: Students make impressive creations for Longview Harvest Festival
President Joe Biden speaks about student loan debt relief at Delaware State University, Friday,...
LIVE: Biden zeroes in on economic message as campaign winds down
Carnival Cruise Line has further eased its COVID-19 rules.
Carnival Cruise Line joins other travel brands in easing COVID restrictions
Damage can be seen in villages on the outskirts of Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine, on Sunday, Oct. 23,...
Ukraine attacks Russia’s hold on southern city of Kherson
The U.S. economy has likely returned to growth after having shrunk in each of the first two...
US economy returned to growth last quarter, expanding 2.6%