Edgewood murder suspect booked into jail following hospital stay

EDGEWOOD, Texas (KLTV) - A Forney man was arrested Wednesday on charges of murder, endangering a child, and evading arrest.

Braylon Diamente Hicks, 22, was charged with murder on Aug. 12 following a shooting incident, highway chase and self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to Edgewood police. After the chase, police recovered an infant from his vehicle that had allegedly been taken from a residence by Hicks. At that time, Hicks was transported to a Dallas hospital for treatment.

Hicks was booked into the Van Zandt County Detention Center on Oct. 26 on charges of murder, endangering a child/intentionally reckless criminal negligence, and evading arrest with a vehicle. Bond has not been set.

