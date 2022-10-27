Edgewood murder suspect booked into jail following hospital stay
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 1:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EDGEWOOD, Texas (KLTV) - A Forney man was arrested Wednesday on charges of murder, endangering a child, and evading arrest.
Braylon Diamente Hicks, 22, was charged with murder on Aug. 12 following a shooting incident, highway chase and self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to Edgewood police. After the chase, police recovered an infant from his vehicle that had allegedly been taken from a residence by Hicks. At that time, Hicks was transported to a Dallas hospital for treatment.
Hicks was booked into the Van Zandt County Detention Center on Oct. 26 on charges of murder, endangering a child/intentionally reckless criminal negligence, and evading arrest with a vehicle. Bond has not been set.
