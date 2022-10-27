Dump truck spills 14 tons of rock onto I-20 in Van

VAN, Texas (KLTV) - The City of Van Fire Department said the eastbound lanes of Interstate 20 at FM 314 are completely shutdown after a multi-vehicle crash where a dump truck rolled, spilling 14 tons of rock onto the highway.

The fire department said patients are trapped in a vehicle. Two patients are being transported by Christus EMS ground units for treatment.

The fire department said expect significant delays and the roadway cleanup will take a while.

