DQ’s Red Zone Spotlight Player of the Week: Longview’s Jalen Hale

By Michael Coleman
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 10:30 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Week 9′s Spotlight Player is the kind of player that likes to have his skills do the talking. Alabama bound, you can can see him tonight in action against Tyler.

Last week against McKinney North he scored two touchdowns catches and caught five passes for a total 162 yards in their 49-7 win. Lion’s Secondary will have their hands full, Hale has a 24-point per game average and even though the Longview Lobo’s are primarily a running team Hale still averages nearly 87 yards per game. He’s scored 9 touchdowns so far this season and have showed impressive blocking capabilities.

Longview’s Jalen Hale, this week’s Red Zone Spotlight Player of the Week.

