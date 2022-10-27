Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

Department of Veterans Affairs announces grants for homeless vets

FILE - The Department of Veterans Affairs on Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022, announced three grants to...
FILE - The Department of Veterans Affairs on Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022, announced three grants to help veterans who are homeless or who are at risk of losing their homes.(U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 3:47 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Department of Veterans Affairs on Thursday announced three grants to help veterans who are homeless or are at risk of losing their homes.

The grants are for the federal budget year that starts Oct. 1, 2023.

The Supportive Services for Veteran Families program provides services to quickly rehouse veterans and their families who are homeless, prevent the imminent loss of a veteran’s home or find new, more suitable housing options for veterans and their families. Grants will be awarded to eligible organizations in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam and the Virgin Islands.

Two other grants are available through the department’s Homeless Providers Grant and Per Diem program. These grants will pay for “transitional supportive housing beds or service centers” or provide apartment-style housing for veterans, who can keep the units as their permanent homes when they complete the program.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kelsey Frazier (Source: Smith County Sheriff's Office)
Tyler woman who abandoned baby dies while serving prison sentence
Shelby Dedmon, left, and Leslie Venegas were arrested on Oct. 14, 2022.
Tyler women arrested for alleged money laundering, drug possession
Michael Dewayne Crosby, 17, of Longview
Longview student arrested for Snapchat shooting threat
Verna Winn, 73, went to the restroom after having a late lunch with her husband and friends at...
Restaurant keeps serving after woman dies in bathroom
One person has died after a plane crashed on the shore of Lake Palestine.
DPS releases name of pilot killed in Henderson County plane crash

Latest News

WEBXTRA: Students make impressive creations for Longview Harvest Festival
WEBXTRA: Students make impressive creations for Longview Harvest Festival
Costco is selling what it claims to be "the world's largest" jigsaw puzzle.
Costco is selling the world’s largest jigsaw puzzle with 60,000 pieces
(Source: WALB)
Man dies in Smith County I-20 crash after rear-ending rig
A Florida woman is $10 million richer after purchasing a winning Powerball ticket.
Woman turns 7-Eleven stop into $10 million Powerball prize