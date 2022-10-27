Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Authorities say medical episode suspected in crash that led to home being struck in Flint

(Erin)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 2:18 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) said the driver of one of the vehicles involved in a crash which caused a home to be hit in Flint is suspected to have had a medical episode.

According to a crash report from DPS, troopers were dispatched to a two vehicle crash at the intersection of CR 1215 and CR 1284 on Oct. 25. DPS said the driver of a 2004 Lincoln Navigator was traveling south when the driver disregarded a stop sign and struck a 1998 Ford F-150, which caused the F-150 to crash into a nearby home.

The report said the driver of the Navigator, Stefani Paredes, 21, of Kilgore, was transported to UT Health Tyler with non-incapacitating injuries. The driver of the F-150, Moises Salgado, 25, of Tyler, was transported along with his 10-year-old passenger to UT Health in Tyler both with non-incapacitating injuries.

Three people in the home, Mayra Ramirez, 29, was transported with her 10-year-old daughter to UT Health in Tyler. A 7-month-old who was also in the home was transported to LSU Hospital in Shreveport, LA with incapacitating Injuries.

DPS said it is suspected that the driver of the Navigator suffered a medical episode which led to the crash. Results from a blood sample are pending, DPS said.

RELATED: Infant among 6 injured when car crashes into Flint home

