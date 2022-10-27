Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

American State Bank partners with second-largest shareholder in quarterback Patrick Mahomes

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 9:29 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - American State Bank has announced a partnership with Super Bowl-winning quarterback Patrick Mahomes Thursday.

According to a press release, the partnership comes as the bank looks to accelerate its expansion plans and digital transformation. As part of this buildout across state in the markets of Lubbock, Amarillo, Plainview and Dallas-Fort Worth, Mahomes has become a significant stakeholder in ASB.

The press release says Mahomes is a long-time ASB client, and is now the second-largest shareholder of the 110-year-old bank as it reimagines its brand with innovation, impactful partnerships and progressive thinking to not only expand their services within Texas, but to evolve into a disruptor of the new digital economy.

“I opened my first account with American State Bank when I was just 16-years old,” said Mahomes. “From my time at Texas Tech and throughout my career in Kansas City, ASB has been a constant in my life and I’m proud to join the ownership group during its transformation into a major player in the Lubbock market, Texas and the new digital economy.”

The release said this weekend, Mahomes will be inducted into the Texas Tech University Ring of Honor and Hall of Fame with a ceremony, sponsored by ASB, during halftime of the Texas Tech versus Baylor game. The quarterback was unanimously voted in to become the eighth member of the prestigious group, and his name will be unveiled on the West Stadium Building of Jones AT&T Stadium.

“As a life-long Texan, to have the opportunity to team up with someone as inspirational as Patrick as we transform ASB from a local bank in our great state to a global bank of the future is a dream come true,” said Brandon Steele, Chairman of American State Bank. “We’re excited to be supporting this weekend’s celebratory events at Texas Tech and look forward to our shared successes in the future.

The announcement coincides with the bank making substantial moves in the Lubbock market as it has hired more than 35 employees and will be opening a branch at 6502 Slide Road, all during 2022.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kelsey Frazier (Source: Smith County Sheriff's Office)
Tyler woman who abandoned baby dies while serving prison sentence
Shelby Dedmon, left, and Leslie Venegas were arrested on Oct. 14, 2022.
Tyler women arrested for alleged money laundering, drug possession
Michael Dewayne Crosby, 17, of Longview
Longview student arrested for Snapchat shooting threat
One person has died after a plane crashed on the shore of Lake Palestine.
DPS releases name of pilot killed in Henderson County plane crash
Grand Saline PD arrest murder fugitive
Capital murder suspect arrested in Grand Saline

Latest News

Jalen Hale
DQ Spotlight Player of the Week: Jalen Hale
Tyler native Heather Nikole Harper wins Artist of the Year at Josie Awards
East Texas music artists win awards at the 8th Annual Josie Music Awards in Nashville
Daniel Nyabuto
$250K bond reduction approved for man indicted in Smith County deputy’s death
Private 1st Class John Henry Williams
World War II soldier’s dog tag found in France, returned to nephew in Longview