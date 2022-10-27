Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Ahead of Carthage challenge, Van’s head coach shares key to team’s success

The Van Vandals are currently 3-1 in district play and 5-3 overall.
By Christian Terry
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 1:41 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
VAN, Texas (KLTV) - Our Game of the Week for week 10 of the Red Zone is Carthage vs. Van.

Head coach Jared Moffatt says the key to where their team is now is what Van has always done and that is hard work.

“These kids have played extremely hard, they’ve worked hard to get themselves ready for the season and then they show up every Friday night and they play hard,” he said.

He said while the team isn’t scoring as many points this year as they have in the past, the offense is still doing some great things.

“Of course, we lost some great players last year and we are young on offense, I mentioned some injuries and that’s part of it, but we’re playing good on offense and doing some good things, we’ve gotten better, some of those young guys have grown up a lot, we’ve seen some guys make some plays that they weren’t making maybe at the beginning of the year,” Moffatt said.

Moffatt acknowledged the challenge it will be to take on Carthage.

“Carthage presents a tremendous amount of challenge for anyone playing them, as evidenced by their record over the last 15 years,” he said.

Watch our full interview with Moffatt here.

