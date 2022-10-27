Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
14-year-old suspect arrested in connection with Tyler weekend murder

(WABI)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 3:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tyler police said a suspect in a murder which happened on Oct. 22 has been arrested.

According to Tyler police, detectives obtained a directive to apprehend on a juvenile suspect in this case. On Oct. 27, the 14-year-old juvenile turned himself in to law enforcement on a charge of capital murder. He was booked into the Smith County Juvenile Attention Center.

The murder happened on Oct. 22 at approximately 2:47 p.m. when Tyler police were called to the 2400 block of N. Broadway Ave on reports of a shooting. 43-year-old Cornelius Tims was located on the sidewalk and transported to UT Health where he died as a result of gunshot wounds.

RELATED: One dead from shooting on N. Broadway in Tyler

