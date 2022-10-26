Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Wednesday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

Sunny skies this afternoon. Less windy. Temps in the 70s.
By Andrew Tate
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 11:31 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Happy Wednesday, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... Sunny skies will continue this afternoon as temperatures warm into the mid 70s today. The wind will be much calmer today, out of the northeast, 5-10 mph. (That is compared to the gusts near 40 mph yesterday.) This evening, expect mostly clear skies with cool temperatures, in the 60s and 50s. Overnight, we will fall into the mid and upper 40s for morning lows.

Tomorrow, a bit more cloud cover will be possible during the afternoon hours. Highs should be about a degree or two warmer than we will be this afternoon. There will be a low chance for a few sprinkles or a shower Thursday night as our next storm system approaches from the west. Early Friday, that system will be moving through North Texas, likely impacting the DFW Metroplex during the morning rush hour. Around lunchtime, if not earlier, Friday, showers and thunderstorms will be moving into the central counties of East Texas.

As of this morning’s update from the Storm Prediction Center, severe weather is not expected in East Texas with this storm system, though that is subject to change as we are still 2-3 days out. We will likely hold onto the activity on radar through the afternoon, into the evening and overnight hours. Saturday will start off with a few showers, coming to an end by the afternoon. The weekend forecast features the low rain chance Saturday morning, then partly cloudy skies with afternoon highs in the 60s. If you will be out for any Halloween, Fall Fest, or related activities, you may want a jacket or coat to stay warm in the evenings. Have a great Wednesday.

