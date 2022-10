TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Artist John York was at Tyler’s Downtown Square Wednesday morning working on a watercolor painting of the Smith County Courthouse. York said he has loves the old Tyler look and feel and has a connection to the history with his family and wants to preserve it in the way he can, through painting.

A work-in-progress depiction of the Smith County courthouse by Tyler artist John York. (KLTV)

