Tyler native Heather Nikole Harper wins Artist of the Year at Josie Awards

Heather Nikole Harper won the Josie Music Awards 2022 Artist of the Year at the Grand Ole Opry Sunday night.
By Willie Downs
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 12:20 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Tyler native won big at this year’s Josie Awards in Nashville.

Heather Nikole Harper won the Josie Music Awards 2022 Artist of the Year at the Grand Ole Opry Sunday night.

“I’m still in shock today that I won this award,” Harper said.

She said it was a blessing to not only win the award, but to represent East Texas in Nashville.

“The Grand Ole Opry, accepting an award at the Josie’s, it was something I can say now that I’ve done that I never thought in my lifetime that I’d ever get to achieve because its been a goal of mine since I was a little girl to step on that stage,” she said.

Watch our full interview with Heather Nikole Harper here.

