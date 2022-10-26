Tyler City Council approves contract to design water main improvements

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - With a nearly 80-year-old water supply system, the Tyler City Council approved a contract at Wednesday’s meeting to design water main improvements.

The goal is to replace over 10 miles of two-inch galvanized steel waterline in the system. Director of Utilities Kate Dietz says there are also a few dead-end mains that will need to be looped.

Tyler Water Utilities is coordinating with the Asphalt Overlay Program to avoid working on newly overlayed streets for the future project.

Dietz said, “Those lines tend to be fairly corroded, and so that’s why we’re going through and replacing them. Plus, they’re from the 1940′s, so it’s time to replace them with larger lines, PVC. This will enhance water quality in the area, as well as probably increase pressure, and also decrease the amount of flushing that will be required.”

The work will happen in southeast Tyler inside Loop 323.

