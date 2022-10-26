Tyler Catholic school plans to open new early learning center in 2023

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The parents of Tyler’s youngest will have a new option for childcare and education starting in August of 2023, as St. Gregory’s Catholic School opens a new early learning center for kids as young as six-weeks-old.

“St. Gregory’s was the first private school in Tyler and so we’ve been here for a while,” said Fr. Hank Lanik of the Catholic Diocese of Tyler. “We even had a daycare as part of the Cathedral for a while many years ago.”

But in recent years, the parents of children younger than three have had to look elsewhere for childcare and Catholic education.

“We were trying to find other daycares around Tyler that might take these younger children,” said Michelle Caccitolo, Principal of St. Gregory’s Cathedral School. “And they all had waiting lists.”

But come next August, Caccitolo said St. Gregory will offer a new option for kids six-weeks-old to three-years-old.

“We’re going through different curriculum to see which would be the best suited for our school,” Caccitolo said. “And we want to bring in that Catholic element too, so that they learn about Bible stories at a very young age, even before three-years-old.”

The new center will be located in a former medical building now owned by the Catholic Diocese of Tyler along West Houston Street.

“We’re a little bit landlocked in our property here,” said Fr. Lanik. “So, we just kind of kept putting it off and putting off. And then there was just one of those ‘aha moments.’ I was walking by this property that the Diocese owns catty corner to the school, and it just made sense. It was the right thing.”

Starting in January, the building will be transformed into the new St. Gregory Early Learning Center.

“I think it’s a great offering for our community,” said Fr. Lanik.

The new center is already putting names on a waiting list ahead of their August 2023 opening. For more information or to add your child’s name, call 903-595-4109.

