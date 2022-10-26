Three East Texas school districts receive federal school safety grant money

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) -Three East Texas school districts received federal grant funding to improve school safety measures in their districts.

30 school districts in the state of Texas received federal grant funding. Texas’ U.S. Senator John Cornyn Fought to make the funding happen. It aims to improve safety measures in school districts, and three of the 30 districts are in East Texas. Diboll ISD, Westwood ISD, and White Oak ISD all received funding and it totals to just under a million dollars.

White Oak Superintendent Brian Gray says they are thrilled to be chosen for this grant.

“Obviously with all the things that are taking place in our nation and in our state safety and security is the number one goal for school districts,” Gray said.

Diboll ISD is receiving a quarter of a million dollars for their upgrades. Superintendent Vicki Thomas says they will use this money to harden their campuses, add additional metal detectors, purchase safety equipment, add more training courses and a panic button system.

“We’re looking at a one look panic button system for all of our staff to notify 9-1-1 immediately, and it will determine their location, if there is an active shooter or other type of intruder,” Thomas said.

IT Director, Brendan May for Westwood ISD was the one who submitted the grant. He says this grant is a 75/25 meaning the district will pay 25 percent for the upgrades and the grant will pay for the other 75 percent.

“One of the safety concerns was the outside of the front of each of the schools and putting in secure vestibules, as well as key card readers for only certain allowed people to get access,” May said.

White Oak ISD received half a million dollars for their upgrades. Gray says they plan on upgrading their video serval Ence and proximity entry doors.

“There will be I.P. addressed cameras or I.P. cameras so local law enforcement and first responders can pull those camera views up actually as the approach the campuses in their squad cars,” Gray said.

Chief for Diboll ISD Police Department David Garza says this funding was important to the district.

“This being a rural district funding is tight, so any funding we can get from the outside helps us improve to get better equipment and provide better security and better safety for the students,” Garza said.

The funding is authorized by Cornyn’s Mental Health & School Safety Bill signed into law after the Uvalde shooting.

Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.