SFA Head Coach says team overcame windy conditions for Southern Utah win

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - In college football, the SFA Lumberjacks managed a nice win when they traveled over to Utah to take on Southern Utah. They won 41-38, but it wasn’t just Southern Utah that SFA had to battle. Head Coach Colby Carthell said it was also the wind.

“Yeah, just really excited for the guys to get another win under their belt,” he said. He indicated this was “a tough road win in tough environment. Weather was something else. I’ve played in some windy games in my years with my background in West Texas, but that was one of the — if not the — most windiest I’ve ever been a part of, and it played a huge part in the game and how that went. Just really excited to get out of there with a ‘W.’ I feel like you got to be fourteen points better than your opponent to win on the road in this league, and then when you lose a coin toss, in my opinion, in a windy game like that, you know 30 mph stiff winds, if you lose a coin toss that’s a fourteen point swing against you in terms that you are going to be behind from the jump. So, I felt like we did what we could do and made the plays we needed to make to get the win.”

