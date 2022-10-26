Pedestrian life-flighted after being hit by vehicle in Henderson

HENDERSON, Texas (KLTV) - A pedestrian has “serious injuries” and has been hospitalized after being hit by a car Tuesday, according to Lt. Eric Sullivan with the Henderson Police Department.

Police report the call came in at approximately 8 p.m., and that the woman was life-flighted to Tyler after the incident at the 1200 block of Hwy 79 North.

Sullivan said there will be no charges for the driver.

