Pedestrian life-flighted after being hit by vehicle in Henderson

(KLTV)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 11:32 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HENDERSON, Texas (KLTV) - A pedestrian has “serious injuries” and has been hospitalized after being hit by a car Tuesday, according to Lt. Eric Sullivan with the Henderson Police Department.

Police report the call came in at approximately 8 p.m., and that the woman was life-flighted to Tyler after the incident at the 1200 block of Hwy 79 North.

Sullivan said there will be no charges for the driver.

PREVIOUS: Henderson police, fire departments respond to scene where vehicle struck pedestrian

