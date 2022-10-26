Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Multi-vehicle crash congesting traffic on Loop 323 just west of Troup Hwy

By Stephanie Frazier
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 5:55 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tyler police, fire and EMS are at the scene of a multi-vehicle wreck on Loop 323.

The wreck involved several vehicles and happened near Texas Roadhouse. It happened shortly after 5 p.m. They have moved into the AT&T store parking lot outside the Walmart at 1900 SE Loop 323 as of 5:50 p.m.

Our reporter who is at the scene said at least one ambulance left the scene with its lights and sirens on. Traffic is congested, so drivers are advised to avoid driving in this area if possible, or expect delays.

