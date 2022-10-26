Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
By Katie Vossler
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 4:43 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas!  It’s a cool start with calm winds and temperatures in the 40s.  Expect lots of sunshine today with temperatures reaching the lower to mid 70s this afternoon.  Winds will be much lighter today, gradually turning from the north this morning to the east by evening.  Southeast winds return tomorrow with temperatures warming into the mid 70s.  Clouds begin to increase late tomorrow with a few isolated showers possible overnight into Friday morning.  Rain chances increase through the day tomorrow with likely thunderstorms by afternoon.  Rain could last overnight into Saturday morning with cooler temperatures back in the 60s for the end of the work week.  Cool with more clouds this weekend.

