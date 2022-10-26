Marshall man accused in Tuesday shooting on East End Blvd.

MARSHALL, Texas (KLTV) - A Marshall man has been arrested for his alleged involvement with a Tuesday afternoon shooting.

According to the Marshall Police Department, around 2:23 p.m. officers were called to the 1700 block of East End Blvd. North regarding a shooting. The police department’s report stated witnesses observed a man in a white pickup firing shots at a gold Buick LeSabre. The shooting victim was reportedly able to drive himself to Christus Good Shepherd Medical Center where he was later interviewed by Marshall PD investigators. The victim’s testimony led police to arrest Demon Lakeith Bray, 38, of Marshall, who was taken into custody without incident.

Bray has since been booked into the Harrison County Jail on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

