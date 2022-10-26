Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

Marshall man accused in Tuesday shooting on East End Blvd.

Demon Lakeith Bray
Demon Lakeith Bray(Harrison County Jail)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 11:54 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARSHALL, Texas (KLTV) - A Marshall man has been arrested for his alleged involvement with a Tuesday afternoon shooting.

According to the Marshall Police Department, around 2:23 p.m. officers were called to the 1700 block of East End Blvd. North regarding a shooting. The police department’s report stated witnesses observed a man in a white pickup firing shots at a gold Buick LeSabre. The shooting victim was reportedly able to drive himself to Christus Good Shepherd Medical Center where he was later interviewed by Marshall PD investigators. The victim’s testimony led police to arrest Demon Lakeith Bray, 38, of Marshall, who was taken into custody without incident.

Bray has since been booked into the Harrison County Jail on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Infant among 6 injured when car crashes into Flint home
Infant among 6 injured when car crashes into Flint home
Shelby Dedmon, left, and Leslie Venegas were arrested on Oct. 14, 2022.
Tyler women arrested for alleged money laundering, drug possession
Eastman Chemical in Longview
Crane company employee killed in incident at Eastman Chemical in Longview
46-year-old man killed in Tyler pedestrian crash
46-year-old man killed in Tyler pedestrian crash
Evie Camacho
Tyler PD seeking information on teenager who ran away from CPS in 2020

Latest News

Tyler native Heather Nikole Harper wins Artist of the Year at Josie Awards
Tyler native Heather Nikole Harper wins Artist of the Year at Josie Awards
Tyler native Heather Nikole Harper wins Artist of the Year at Josie Awards
Tyler native Heather Nikole Harper wins Artist of the Year at Josie Awards
Golden Chick moving into vacant Long John Silver’s on Tyler loop
Pedestrian life-flighted after being hit by vehicle in Henderson