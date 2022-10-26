Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Longview student arrested for Snapchat shooting threat

Michael Dewayne Crosby, 17, of Longview
Michael Dewayne Crosby, 17, of Longview(Gregg County Jail)
By Carrie Provinsal
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 1:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - A Longview Lead Academy student was arrested for a shooting threat posted to Snapchat on Monday.

Michael Crosby, 17, was charged with exhibiting firearms on campus or school bus, a 3rd-degree felony.

According to the affidavit, the principal of Longview Lead Academy said Crosby was sent to the school’s front office after a disagreement with a teacher.

In the Snapchat post the flooring was said to be “identical” to the school’s front office along with a blue and white rug, according to the affidavit. The timestamp on the post also matched the time Crosby was in the office recorded on video, according to the affidavit. Unique sandals worn by Crosby seen in the video also matched the Snapchat post, according to the affidavit.

Snapchat initially flagged the post that was captioned “oh hood imma shoot this bih up [middle finger emoji]. Followed by a second caption “[name redacted] white ahh first [saluting emoji] with timestamp 9:48 a.m. and location tagged as “LONGVIEW EARLY GRADUATION HIGH SCHOOL”, according to the affidavit. This information was forwarded to the FBI and then to Longview police.

The charge of exhibiting a firearm on campus can be applied to a person who threatens to exhibit or use a firearm.

Crosby was arrested Monday and released on Tuesday. His bond was set at $7,500.

