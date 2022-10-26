Longview church’s zoning change request gets pushback from neighbors

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - A Longview church’s request to have two of their properties rezoned is getting some pushback from neighbors.

Oakland Heights Baptist Church on Judson Road requested a zoning change to two properties: the church on the west side, and the life center on the east side of Judson Road. The life center on the east side is zoned for office and single family while the church on the west side is zoned for office. The church requested the two properties be rezoned to general retail. Churches are allowed to be located in any zone.

“People make the request because sometimes they want to develop the property. In this case Oakland Baptist Church has told us that they have purchased property along George Richey Road and plan to move and they want to better market their property so that’s why they are requesting the zoning change,” said Longview City Planner Angela Choy.

However, once the church made the request, some neighbors came out in opposition to that request.

“They were opposed to it because they didn’t know exactly what was going to go there, they were worried about the traffic and the noise,” Choy said.

The zoning commission has recommended that the request to rezone the property on the west side of Judson Road, the life center, be approved while it has recommended that the request to rezone the property on the east side of Judson Road, where the church sits,, be denied.

Both requests will now move on to the Longview City Council on Nov. 10.

