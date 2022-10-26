Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

Junior Achievement of Tyler holds annual stock market challenge

stock market challenge trophy
stock market challenge trophy(KLTV)
By Kristine Guevara
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 11:04 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Junior Achievement of Tyler held their annual Stock Market Challenge Tuesday evening.

The event is all about simulating the highs and lows of the stock market. Teams of four competed in a race to accumulate the highest portfolio while learning about investing, trading, and strategy.

Each team had $1,000,000 trading dollars to buy and sell with fictitious stocks.

Junior Achievement put on a similar event Tuesday morning for high school students, while the evening session was for adults.

“Some of our adults are just as excited as our young students are. And after each event, I’ll have several adults come up to me and talk to me about how great of a time they had, how much they learned by participating.” said John McDougald, Junior Achievement of Tyler Regional Executive Director.

Participant Stratton Hibbs commented on why he attended this year’s event.

“Firstly, it’s a fun competitive event where everybody gets to try their hand at what it would be like to really be a broker on the floor. But on the other hand, it’s a wonderful event to support Junior Achievement and the wonderful things they do in our community.”

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eastman Chemical in Longview
Crane company employee killed in incident at Eastman Chemical in Longview
Enrique Casimiro
Tyler man accused of causing fatal crash while driving 121 mph
Infant among 6 injured when car crashes into Flint home
Infant among 6 injured when car crashes into Flint home
One dead from shooting on N. Broadway in Tyler
Darren McKinley, 48
Chandler man arrested after girl with protective order against him allegedly found in his car

Latest News

Infant among 6 injured when car crashes into Flint home
Infant among 6 injured when car crashes into Flint home
Panola County Courthouse
Panola County approves grant to help eradicate feral hogs
Panola County approves grant to help eradicate feral hogs
Three inside the home and three outside of it were injured.
Infant among 6 injured when car crashes into Flint home