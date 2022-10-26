Junior Achievement of Tyler holds annual stock market challenge

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Junior Achievement of Tyler held their annual Stock Market Challenge Tuesday evening.

The event is all about simulating the highs and lows of the stock market. Teams of four competed in a race to accumulate the highest portfolio while learning about investing, trading, and strategy.

Each team had $1,000,000 trading dollars to buy and sell with fictitious stocks.

Junior Achievement put on a similar event Tuesday morning for high school students, while the evening session was for adults.

“Some of our adults are just as excited as our young students are. And after each event, I’ll have several adults come up to me and talk to me about how great of a time they had, how much they learned by participating.” said John McDougald, Junior Achievement of Tyler Regional Executive Director.

Participant Stratton Hibbs commented on why he attended this year’s event.

“Firstly, it’s a fun competitive event where everybody gets to try their hand at what it would be like to really be a broker on the floor. But on the other hand, it’s a wonderful event to support Junior Achievement and the wonderful things they do in our community.”

