Henderson police, fire departments respond to scene where vehicle struck pedestrian

HENDERSON, Texas (KLTV) - Henderson police officers as well as Henderson firefighters are at the scene of what they called a serious wreck on Tuesday night.

According to Rusk County Office of Emergency Management, a pedestrian has been struck by a vehicle on U.S. Hwy 79, just in front of Dairy Queen. They said there is a large presence of first responders at this scene, so drivers should either avoid the area or use caution if you must pass through.

No further information is available at this time.

