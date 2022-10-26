Gov. Abbott encourages supporters to ‘get out the vote’ during Tyler campaign event

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Texas Gov. Greg Abbott spoke to a large crowd of supporters in Tyler on Wednesday afternoon.

Abbott hosted a “get out the vote” event at Texas Music City on Old Jacksonville Highway. His visit to Tyler followed events earlier Wednesday in Addison and Denison.

Abbott is encouraging supporters to get to the polls.

Autoplay Caption

“For those who don’t know, I grew up in Longview, Texas,” Abbott said. “And when I was in Longview, Texas in the Boy Scout Troop 201 we were taught, among other things, do not put off until tomorrow what you can do today.”

Abbott was joined by fellow Republican lawmakers like State Sen. Bryan Hughes and State Rep. Cole Hefner. Outgoing U.S. Congressman Louie Gohmert was also in attendance. Tomorrow, the governor will head south for similar campaign events in Corpus Christi, Victoria, and Katy.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.