Golden Chick moving into vacant Long John Silver’s on Tyler loop

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A fried chicken franchise which advertises over 50 years of service is expanding to Tyler.

Golden Chick has obtained a building permit for 205 W. Southwest Loop 323, which currently has a vacant Long John’s Silver’s.

According to a company spokesperson, they hope to have the restaurant opened in spring of 2023. They expect to employ 20 to 25 workers.

The company website boasts it’s the only restaurant which uses the whole chicken tenderloin to make the Golden Tender.

“Golden Chick was the first to harvest and market the tender, and paired with our propietary marination and seasonal recipes, they remain the best tenders in the industry,” the website states.

