ETBU selected to host NCAA Division 3 Softball Championship

ETBU softball field
ETBU softball field((Source: KLTV))
By Arthur Clayborn and Christian Terry
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 4:49 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
MARSHALL, Texas (KLTV) - Preparation is underway in Marshall on the campus of East Texas Baptist University as the school is getting set up to host the NCAA Division 3 Softball Championship at Taylor Field.

New grand stands have been put in place along with a new press box that is going in in the coming days. ETBU was selected as the host site after hosting regional rounds of the softball tournament in the past.

ETBU
ETBU((Source: KLTV))

“Softball has grown over the past 20 years so much. Even since I have been coaching the popularity of the sport has really taken off,” said Head Women’s Softball Coach Janae Shirley.

“The economic impact is huge for East Texas,” said Vice President of Student Engagement and Athletics Ryan Erwin. “From Tyler, to Longview, of course Marshall, we will have teams staying for a week. Fans, parents and spectators.”

The NCAA Division 3 Softball Championship will take place next year June 1-7.

