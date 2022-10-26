DPS releases name of pilot killed in Henderson County plane crash

HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Texas Department of Public Safety has released the name of a lone pilot killed in a plane crash at Lake Palestine on Friday.

According to DPS and a report from the Federal Aviation Administration, Jimmie A. Blackwell, 79, of Cedar Park, died as the pilot and sole occupant of a Vans RV12 single-engine propellor plane that crashed on the shore of Lake Palestine on Friday, Oct. 21. No information has been released regarding the cause of the crash.

According to DPS Sgt. Kyle Bradford, ranch hands first noticed the wreckage around 2:30 p.m. at a property at 8350 FM 315. Bradford said the ranch hands didn’t realize that what they were seeing was the wreckage of a plane until they came back and looked at it closer.

Previous reporting:

DPS: Ranch hands discovered wreckage of plane on Lake Palestine

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.