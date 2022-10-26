Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Court date set for former Longview police officer accused of soliciting minor for sex

Seth Estes Vanover, a former Longview Police Department lieutenant, is charged by the FBI with...
Seth Estes Vanover, a former Longview Police Department lieutenant, is charged by the FBI with soliciting a minor online for sex.(Smith County Jail)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 1:27 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A former Longview police officer accused of soliciting minors for sex has appeared before a federal judge for the first time.

Seth Estes Vanover, 50, of Diana, appeared before U.S. Magistrate Judge Patricia Barksdale on Monday in Jacksonville, FL. She appointed a federal defense lawyer to Vanover as it was determined he was unable to afford counsel. Judge Barksdale also set a preliminary hearing for Wednesday, Nov. 2 at 2 p.m.

Vanover was arrested earlier this month and charged with online solicitation of a minor. According to federal investigations, Vanover, who has since resigned his position as a lieutenant with the Longview Police Department, used cellphones and personal computers (including hardware owned by the City of Longview) to use social media apps. While using those apps, based on chatlogs provided in the affidavit, it appears that Vanover believed he was speaking with adults who would let him perform sexual acts on their children.

Vanover has since been released on bond and placed into the custody of his wife on house arrest.

Previous reporting:

Former Longview police officer under house arrest, prohibited from internet

Longview police lieutenant arrested, accused by FBI of soliciting minor for sex

