Carthage players excited about final game before bye week

The Carthage Bulldogs face Van this week in what is likely to determine the district champion.
By Mark Bownds
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 2:13 AM CDT
CARTHAGE, Texas (KTRE) - The Carthage Bulldogs face Van this week in what is likely to determine the district champion.

The Carthage Bulldogs matchup against Van is the Red Zone Game of the Week. Coach Surratt discussed what it will take to get another win and stay undefeated.

“Well, we got to practice well, first of all, and then travel well,” he said. “We got a good Van. They’re five and three; they’re tied with us. I mean, excuse me, they only got one loss in district, so if they beat us, they will be district champions. So, it’s very important for us to play well and get a win and be undefeated and be district champions.”

Surratt also described what it’s like to know the playoffs are right around the corner.

“We’re excited. We’re definitely excited. Great timing for the bye week. We love it right where it is. You know, you play ten weeks and get a bye and hopefully make a good run in the playoffs.”

Asked about the Van team, he said, “Well, first of all, they are greatly coached by Jarrod Moffatt. He’s a good friend of mine, and they are greatly coached by that guy. They have done great stuff since he has been there, and they play hard. You are not going to get them out of position, and you better out execute them.”

