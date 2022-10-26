Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
City of Longview employee fired, being investigated for credit card abuse

City of Longview spokesperson Shawn Hara confirms that a city employee has been fired after they allegedly misused a city credit card.
By Jamey Boyum and Christian Terry
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 2:25 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - City of Longview spokesperson Shawn Hara confirms that a city employee has been fired after they allegedly misused a city credit card.

Hara said the employee self-reported that they had used a city credit card for personal expenses over a period of about 18 months. Hara said the city, police department, and a third party are investigating the matter.

“We are doing our due diligence to review what happened and go from there,” Hara said.

Hara said the person who was fired had been employed by the city since 2019. He said he doesn’t believe any action has been taken against the employee other than the termination yet, but the investigation is ongoing.

