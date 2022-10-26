Boil water notice rescinded for Warren City

WARREN CITY, Texas (KLTV) - The boil water notice issued for Warren City has been rescinded Wednesday.

It is no longer necessary to boil water prior to consumption.

The public water system has taken the necessary corrective actions to restore the quality of the water distributed by this public water system used for drinking water or human consumption purposes and has provided TCEQ with laboratory test results that indicate that the water no longer requires boiling prior to use as of October 26, 2022.

If you have questions concerning this matter, you may contact Ricky Wallace at 903-845-3917 or warrencity@suddenlinkmail.com.

