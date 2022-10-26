Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

Boil water notice rescinded for Warren City

(Pexels.com)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 5:13 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WARREN CITY, Texas (KLTV) - The boil water notice issued for Warren City has been rescinded Wednesday.

It is no longer necessary to boil water prior to consumption.

The public water system has taken the necessary corrective actions to restore the quality of the water distributed by this public water system used for drinking water or human consumption purposes and has provided TCEQ with laboratory test results that indicate that the water no longer requires boiling prior to use as of October 26, 2022.

If you have questions concerning this matter, you may contact Ricky Wallace at 903-845-3917 or warrencity@suddenlinkmail.com.

PREVIOUS: Boil water notice issued for select streets of Warren City

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Infant among 6 injured when car crashes into Flint home
Infant among 6 injured when car crashes into Flint home
Shelby Dedmon, left, and Leslie Venegas were arrested on Oct. 14, 2022.
Tyler women arrested for alleged money laundering, drug possession
Eastman Chemical in Longview
Crane company employee killed in incident at Eastman Chemical in Longview
46-year-old man killed in Tyler pedestrian crash
46-year-old man killed in Tyler pedestrian crash
Evie Camacho
Tyler PD seeking information on teenager who ran away from CPS in 2020

Latest News

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott hosted a “get out the vote” event at Texas Music City on Old...
Gov. Abbott encourages supporters to ‘get out the vote’ during Tyler campaign event
Tyler native Heather Nikole Harper wins Artist of the Year at Josie Awards
Tyler native Heather Nikole Harper wins Artist of the Year at Josie Awards
ETBU softball field
ETBU selected to host NCAA Division 3 Softball Championship
Bill Ware stacks food donations at the Rose Hill Community Food Pantry.
Rose Hill Community Food Panty struggling with inflation, maintenance costs