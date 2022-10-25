Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Winning Powerball numbers drawn for $625M jackpot

By Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 10:14 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
(Gray News) - The Powerball jackpot climbed to $625 million ahead of Monday night’s drawing.

The winning numbers are 18, 23, 35, 45, 54 and 16.

The jackpot is the 8th largest in Powerball history. Its cash value is nearly $300 million.

According to Powerball, the jackpot was last won Aug. 3. Since then, there have been 34 drawings in a row in which no one has matched all six numbers.

The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.

