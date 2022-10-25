Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Whitehouse ISD calls board of trustees calls for a Tax Ratification Election to maximize state funding

The Whitehouse Independent School District board of trustees has called a Tax Ratification...
The Whitehouse Independent School District board of trustees has called a Tax Ratification Election.(Willie Downs)
By Willie Downs
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 4:31 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Whitehouse Independent School District board of trustees has called a tax ratification election. The purpose is to ask the community to consider approving a tax rate to maximize state funding. If passed, it would allow Whitehouse ISD to gain an estimated $648,000 for school safety and security, staff pay raises, and capital improvements in the district. This is done by the district shifting two pennies from the debt service to the maintenance and operations without raising the tax rate.

“Capital improvement needs in Whitehouse ISD vary from older campuses that need upgrades, with doors, and other safety features that are associated with new construction up to some of the measures that you’ll hear around the state that involves just keeping the right people in the buildings and the wrong people out,” says Whitehouse ISD superintendent Dr. Christopher Moran.

Early voting is from October 24 to November 4 at the Whitehouse First United Methodist Church.

Election day is November 8 at Hill Creek Baptist Church, Mount Carmel Baptist Church, and Whitehouse First United Methodist Church.

