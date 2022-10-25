Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

Tyler PD seeking information on teenager who ran away from CPS in 2020

Evie Camacho
Evie Camacho(Tyler Police Dept.)
By Stephanie Frazier
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 3:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tyler police have issued a missing person’s notice for a 17-year-old female.

Evie Camacho has not been seen since January 2020. She was in CPS custody at that time, when she ran away.

Police say she may be in the company of her biological mother, but they have not been able to verify that. Her family has not been cooperative in the search for Camacho, police say, and they believe she could still be in the Tyler area.

Camacho is now 17, is 5 feet, four inches tall, and weighed about 120 pounds at the time she went missing. If you have information about her, please call Detective Holland at 903-531-1098.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eastman Chemical in Longview
Crane company employee killed in incident at Eastman Chemical in Longview
Enrique Casimiro
Tyler man accused of causing fatal crash while driving 121 mph
Infant among 6 injured when car crashes into Flint home
Infant among 6 injured when car crashes into Flint home
One dead from shooting on N. Broadway in Tyler
Darren McKinley, 48
Chandler man arrested after girl with protective order against him allegedly found in his car

Latest News

The Whitehouse Independent School District board of trustees has called a Tax Ratification...
Whitehouse ISD calls board of trustees calls for a Tax Ratification Election to maximize state funding
Dwayne Johnson's latest film 'Black Adam' is his biggest opening as leading man.
The Stew Review: Black Adam the least interesting part of his own movie
Swift Water Supply rescinds boil water notice
Longview police investigate shooting on Oak Street
Longview police investigate shooting on Oak Street