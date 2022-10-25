Tyler PD seeking information on teenager who ran away from CPS in 2020

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tyler police have issued a missing person’s notice for a 17-year-old female.

Evie Camacho has not been seen since January 2020. She was in CPS custody at that time, when she ran away.

Police say she may be in the company of her biological mother, but they have not been able to verify that. Her family has not been cooperative in the search for Camacho, police say, and they believe she could still be in the Tyler area.

Camacho is now 17, is 5 feet, four inches tall, and weighed about 120 pounds at the time she went missing. If you have information about her, please call Detective Holland at 903-531-1098.

