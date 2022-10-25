Tuesday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips

TYLER, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... As overnight showers and thunderstorms are coming to an end this morning, a low chance for rain will continue through the morning as clouds break and sunshine returns. With the passing of the front, it will still be quite windy this morning, and a Wind Advisory is in effect until noon for some counties, 6PM for most others. Expect temperatures today to run cooler than the last handful of days, highs today will be in the mid to upper 60s thanks to the cold front and rain overnight.

Over the next two to three days, we’ll see mostly sunny afternoons, and temperatures warming into the 60s and 70s for highs. Rain chances return to the forecast Thursday night and will be with us for Friday and Saturday morning. The highest chance is late Thursday and Friday, so you’ll want to plan to keep the umbrella or rain jacket nearby if you’re heading to any high school football games those nights.

Once showers clear out Saturday morning, we should stay dry through the rest of the weekend, and it will actually feel like fall for Halloween weekend. Temperatures for Saturday and Sunday will be about twenty degrees cooler than they were this last weekend (when we were in the upper 80s for highs). For context, our normal highs for this time of year are in the mid 70s, and normal lows are in the mid 50s. Temperatures for the rest of the week should run pretty close to those seasonal normals. Have a great Tuesday!

