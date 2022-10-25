Suspect accused of shooting at Hopkins County deputies serving warrant

PICKTON, Texas (KLTV) - The Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were fired upon while attempting to serve a warrant at a Pickton residence Tuesday afternoon.

Chief Deputy Tanner Crump with the Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office said the suspect barricaded themselves in the residence after shooting at the deputies. The incident has since been resolved.

Crump emphasized that while the residence was near a church, the shooting itself did not occur at a church. While the threat was not in the vicinity of the school, Como-Pickton ISD leaders had teachers and students shelter in place until an all-clear was given.

