Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

Suspect accused of shooting at Hopkins County deputies serving warrant

File Graphic
File Graphic(KWTX #1)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 3:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PICKTON, Texas (KLTV) - The Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were fired upon while attempting to serve a warrant at a Pickton residence Tuesday afternoon.

Chief Deputy Tanner Crump with the Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office said the suspect barricaded themselves in the residence after shooting at the deputies. The incident has since been resolved.

Crump emphasized that while the residence was near a church, the shooting itself did not occur at a church. While the threat was not in the vicinity of the school, Como-Pickton ISD leaders had teachers and students shelter in place until an all-clear was given.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eastman Chemical in Longview
Crane company employee killed in incident at Eastman Chemical in Longview
Enrique Casimiro
Tyler man accused of causing fatal crash while driving 121 mph
Infant among 6 injured when car crashes into Flint home
Infant among 6 injured when car crashes into Flint home
One dead from shooting on N. Broadway in Tyler
Darren McKinley, 48
Chandler man arrested after girl with protective order against him allegedly found in his car

Latest News

The Whitehouse Independent School District board of trustees has called a Tax Ratification...
Whitehouse ISD calls board of trustees calls for a Tax Ratification Election to maximize state funding
Dwayne Johnson's latest film 'Black Adam' is his biggest opening as leading man.
The Stew Review: Black Adam the least interesting part of his own movie
Swift Water Supply rescinds boil water notice
Longview police investigate shooting on Oak Street
Longview police investigate shooting on Oak Street
Evie Camacho
Tyler PD seeking information on teenager who ran away from CPS in 2020