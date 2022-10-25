Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Smith County Animal Control makes policy changes following concerns from community

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 12:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Smith County Commissioners Court on Tuesday, October 25, voted to approve policy changes for the Animal Control and Shelter.

Members of the Commissioners Court expressed concerns that the changes could increase the number of dogs taken in by the shelter and urged dog owners to take responsibility to spay and neuter their pets.

Policy changes include extended hours, including staying open during the lunch hour, closing at 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, and opening on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Additional changes to the policy:

· Allow public drop offs of strays from 1-4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday

· Owner surrenders (fees charged on a case-by-case basis; by appointment only)

· For adoptions, the kennel area will be open noon to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday

· There will be a $75 fee for adoptions that comes with a voucher for sterilization and rabies vaccines.

· Animal Control Officers will safely apprehend and deliver stray dogs to the shelter, without regard to any food, water or shelter being provide for a short time to help the dog by the reporting party.

RELATED STORIES:

Frustrated residents, animal rescues demand change at Smith County Animal Control

Smith County commissioners hear concerns over lack of animal control funding, manpower

