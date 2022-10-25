Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Lightning considered suspected cause of Rusk County house fire

Residential structure fire in Rusk County under investigation
Residential structure fire in Rusk County under investigation
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 6:44 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A residential fire on FM 1798 in the southern part of Rusk County broke out early Tuesday morning.

Around 1 a.m. Laneville Fire Department, Carlisle Volunteer Fire Department, and New Salem VFD responded to the residential structure fire. Lightning is suspected to be the cause of the fire, according to officials.

The East Texas region was hit overnight with thunderstorms that left many residents, primarily in the Rusk County area, without power.

There are no reported deaths or injuries. The incident is still under investigation.

Angelina County Sheriff's Office to seek help with fuel budget
Angelina County Sheriff's Office to seek help with fuel budget
