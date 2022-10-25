Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

Police: Fentanyl, meth and black tar heroin found in Amarillo apartment

By KyLeah Frazier
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 9:34 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police have arrested a man accused of having fentanyl, methamphetamine, methadone and black tar heroin in his apartment.

Police say officers executed a search warrant on Friday, October 21 at an apartment complex on Curtis Drive near South Georgia Street.

During the search, officers found approximately 1,900 fentanyl pills, two ounces of methamphetamine, 114 grams of methadone and one ounce of black tar heroin.

Police also found a child at the apartment during the investigation. The child is now in the care of Child Protective Services.

Police arrested Aaron Bret Young for three counts of manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance. He was booked into the Randall County Jail.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eastman Chemical in Longview
Crane company employee killed in incident at Eastman Chemical in Longview
Enrique Casimiro
Tyler man accused of causing fatal crash while driving 121 mph
One dead from shooting on N. Broadway in Tyler
Darren McKinley, 48
Chandler man arrested after girl with protective order against him allegedly found in his car
“It was pretty much 50% involved when we pulled up,” said Gilmer Fire Chief Jerry Taylor.
Emergency crews respond to Gilmer skating rink fire

Latest News

Smith County Animal Control makes policy changes following concerns from community
Smith County Animal Control makes policy changes following concerns from community
Infant among 6 injured when car crashes into Flint home
Infant among 6 injured when car crashes into Flint home
Boil water notice rescinded for Denning Rural Water customers in San Augustine
Buck Carroll
Former Houston County investigator accused of using authority to commit sex crime
Infant among 6 injured when car crashes into Flint home
Infant among 6 injured when car crashes into Flint home