Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

Man arrested after pointing pistol at apartment complex residents in Paris

A Clarksville man was arrested after police said he pointed a pistol at several people at an...
A Clarksville man was arrested after police said he pointed a pistol at several people at an apartment complex over the weekend.(Paris Police Department)
By KXII Staff
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 10:25 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARIS, Texas (KXII) - A Clarksville man was arrested after police said he pointed a pistol at several people at an apartment complex over the weekend.

Paris Police said 59-year-old Robert Neal Hocker was knocking on doors and pointing the semi-automatic pistol at residents of an apartment complex on the 300 block of Stone Avenue on Saturday.

According to law enforcement, Hocker told officers that he had paid an unidentified man $100 to take him to a party in the apartment complex, and the man ran away with the money. Hocker said he was tires of being victimized.

Hocker was charged with two counts of aggravated assault/deadly weapon and one count of deadly conduct.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eastman Chemical in Longview
Crane company employee killed in incident at Eastman Chemical in Longview
Enrique Casimiro
Tyler man accused of causing fatal crash while driving 121 mph
One dead from shooting on N. Broadway in Tyler
Darren McKinley, 48
Chandler man arrested after girl with protective order against him allegedly found in his car
“It was pretty much 50% involved when we pulled up,” said Gilmer Fire Chief Jerry Taylor.
Emergency crews respond to Gilmer skating rink fire

Latest News

Smith County Animal Control makes policy changes following concerns from community
Smith County Animal Control makes policy changes following concerns from community
Infant among 6 injured when car crashes into Flint home
Infant among 6 injured when car crashes into Flint home
Boil water notice rescinded for Denning Rural Water customers in San Augustine
Buck Carroll
Former Houston County investigator accused of using authority to commit sex crime
Infant among 6 injured when car crashes into Flint home
Infant among 6 injured when car crashes into Flint home