Lt. Governor address opponent’s cease-and-desist letter on Tyler campaign stop

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patricks’ statewide bus tour rolled into East Texas on Tuesday.

Among his stops: the Historic Aviation Museum in Tyler, where Patrick spoke to reporters.

Just hours before his visit, news broke that Patrick’s Democratic opponent, Mike Collier, sent a cease-and-desist letter in response to Patrick’s latest campaign ad. The Collier campaign said the advertisement was “fabricated out of whole cloth,” and said Patricks’ claims in the advertisement were uncited. When asked about the cease-and-desist letter by KLTV, Patrick said he and his campaign stand by the advertisement.

“We check all of our ads,” Patrick said. “Have you seen those ads? Have you watched the ads? Where he says my policies are exactly like...I’m sorry, Mike Collier says my policies are exactly like Joe Biden’s policies and then he says, ‘there’s no daylight between us.”

Following the stop in Tyler, Patrick boarded his bus with State Sen. Bryan Hughes and headed for Henderson.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.