Former Houston County investigator accused of using authority to commit sex crime

CROCKETT, Texas (KTRE) - A Houston County grand jury has indicted a former investigator with the county attorney’s office who is accused of using his authority to make a sexual advance to a woman in 2020.

Buck Carroll, 57, of Grapeland, is charged with official oppression, attempted prohibited sexual contact, attempted sexual assault and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He was arrested on Thursday and posted a collective bond of $66,500 on the same day.

The indictment was made available on Tuesday. According to the indictment, all four counts deal with the same incident, when Carroll is accused of telling a woman on Oct. 29, 2020, “you know I’m going to get what I want,” while tapping his gun. The indictment alleges Carroll’s actions subjected the woman to “sexual harassment by making unwelcome sexual advances or making requests for sexual favors, knowing that the advances or requests were not welcomed by the complainant ... and the defendant was then and there acting under color of his employment as a public servant,“ amounted to more than mere preparation that tended but failed” and threatened the woman “with imminent bodily injury.”

Houston County District Attorney Donna Kaspar said the state attorney general’s office was handling the prosecution of the case. An email to the AG’s office on Monday for comment was not returned by Tuesday.

Houston County Attorney Daphne Session refused to answer questions about the investigation into Carroll over the phone on Monday and stated questions must be emailed to her. KTRE then sent questions about allegations against Carroll and if the office cooperated with the AG investigation, to which Session replied with the following statement: “This office did not conduct the criminal investigation pertaining to Buck Carroll; however, it is my understanding there is a charge for Official Oppression. I have nothing further to add at this time.”

On Tuesday, KTRE reached out to the Houston County auditor and treasurer’s offices for Carroll’s employment dates. Both offices stated Session told them to direct that question to her. KTRE again reached out to Session for those employment dates and Session said that information would have to come from an open records request.

KTRE has submitted an open records request to the county attorney’s office and the treasurer’s office for those dates.

