Fire destroys Gilmer skating rink’s arcade game room

By Jamey Boyum
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 2:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GILMER, Texas (KLTV) - KLTVs Jamey Boyum talks with Roy Anderson, the arcade operator who lost several arcade games in the Starplex fire in Gilmer. Anderson said about 18 games were destroyed, an estimated value of about $70,000.

Authorities say the fire doesn’t look suspicious.

Previous reporting:

Emergency crews respond to Gilmer skating rink fire

