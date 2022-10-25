Evening Weather at your Fingertips

Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
The Wind Settles Near Sunset This Evening...
Wind settles tonight. Wed/Thu look very nice. Rain returns on Friday.
By Mark Scirto
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 2:56 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... A Very Windy day today will turn into a night with very little wind as high pressure moves overhead. Clear skies and chilly mornings expected through Thursday. Plenty of sunshine expected for Wednesday and Thursday with mild afternoons. A moderately strong storm system will pass through East Texas on Friday, allowing for more rain to occur in the form of showers and isolated thundershowers...even an isolated thunderstorm or two. We have raised the Disruptive Weather Outlook from Medium to High for Friday as this system moves through. Rainfall totals may, once again, be near 1.00″ on Friday. Weather for the RED ZONE for Friday Night may be ‘wet’ as the moisture holds on through the evening hours. Please plan accordingly. We are looking for a dry and pleasant weekend ahead as well as a very nice Halloween weather-wise. Skies should be fair to partly cloudy on Monday for the Kiddos and their Trick-Or-Treating adventures with temperatures in the mid-60s and fairly light wind. Let’s hope that doesn’t change. Have a great Tuesday.

