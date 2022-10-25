Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

Doorbell camera captures shooting on Oak Street in Longview

Monday night at 7:20 p.m. a shooting in a Longview neighborhood was caught on video.
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 3:21 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Longview police confirm they are investigating after a shooting on Oak Street.

Police said they were called to the 600 block of Oak Street Monday at around 7:20 p.m. in reference to multiple gunshots being fired. Video from a doorbell camera captured the shooting.

Police said officers arrived and were unable to locate any known shooting victims, but did locate damage to a vehicle from apparent gunfire. During the investigation, officers arrested one person on several unrelated warrants.

Police said this is still an active investigation.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eastman Chemical in Longview
Crane company employee killed in incident at Eastman Chemical in Longview
Enrique Casimiro
Tyler man accused of causing fatal crash while driving 121 mph
Infant among 6 injured when car crashes into Flint home
Infant among 6 injured when car crashes into Flint home
One dead from shooting on N. Broadway in Tyler
Darren McKinley, 48
Chandler man arrested after girl with protective order against him allegedly found in his car

Latest News

Longview shooting captured on video
Doorbell camera captures shooting on Oak Street in Longview
Starplex arcade operator Roy Anderson
Fire destroys Gilmer skating rink’s arcade game room
Starplex arcade operator Roy Anderson
Fire destroys Gilmer skating rink’s arcade game room
Smith County Animal Control makes policy changes following concerns from community
Smith County Animal Control makes policy changes following concerns from community