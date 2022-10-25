Doorbell camera captures shooting on Oak Street in Longview

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Longview police confirm they are investigating after a shooting on Oak Street.

Police said they were called to the 600 block of Oak Street Monday at around 7:20 p.m. in reference to multiple gunshots being fired. Video from a doorbell camera captured the shooting.

Police said officers arrived and were unable to locate any known shooting victims, but did locate damage to a vehicle from apparent gunfire. During the investigation, officers arrested one person on several unrelated warrants.

Police said this is still an active investigation.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.