Infant among 6 injured when car crashes into Flint home

FLINT, Texas (KLTV) - A wreck involving two vehicles ended with one of them crashing into a house on County Road 1215 in Flint.

Six people have been injured, including an infant, according to Rath Hunter with Flint-Gresham VFD.

The infant was taken by helicopter to a Shreveport hospital.

Hunter said the call to County Road 1215 came at 7:02 a.m. It was a two-car wreck and one car went through a bedroom of a house.

Three of the injuries came from the vehicles and the other three were people in the house.

As of 9 a.m., the road was open to traffic.

