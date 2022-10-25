Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Bullard house hit by gunshots

The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Department responded to a call from a man claiming he was being shot at.
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 11:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BULLARD, Texas (KLTV) - The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Department responded to a call from a man claiming he was being shot at.

This happened in the Lakewood Subdivision off Hwy 346 in Bullard. The sheriff said when deputies arrived, they found a house that had been hit by gunshots.

“One bullet did hit a residence located on Woodhue,” said Cherokee County Sheriff Brent Dickson. “It went through the home, through the living room, and into the kitchen wall.”

Authorities found a man, identified as Wesley Glasscock, at a nearby home. He was arrested in connection to an unrelated assault.

The sheriff’s office has five patrol vehicles driving around the clock.
Angelina County Sheriff’s Office to seek help with fuel budget
