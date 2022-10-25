Bullard house hit by gunshots

BULLARD, Texas (KLTV) - The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Department responded to a call from a man claiming he was being shot at.

This happened in the Lakewood Subdivision off Hwy 346 in Bullard. The sheriff said when deputies arrived, they found a house that had been hit by gunshots.

“One bullet did hit a residence located on Woodhue,” said Cherokee County Sheriff Brent Dickson. “It went through the home, through the living room, and into the kitchen wall.”

Authorities found a man, identified as Wesley Glasscock, at a nearby home. He was arrested in connection to an unrelated assault.

